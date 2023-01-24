Congress seeks EC action over Karnataka BJP leader’s ‘Rs 6000 for a vote’ remark

Days after BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi said he is willing to pay Rs 6000 each to voters to defeat a Congress candidate in the Belagavi region of Karnataka in the upcoming Assembly elections, the Congress party Tuesday called for the Election Commission of India to take action against him.

“Brazen claim of BJP bribing every voter by buying votes at ₹6,000 per vote. Why is ECI not taking note and action? Why no FIR against Nalin Kateel, Bommai, and J.P.Nadda?Why is the media “mum?” Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said on social media Tuesday.

Jarkiholi, a former minister, had triggered a controversy after he announced at a public rally Friday that he would outspend a Congress candidate to win the election in the Belagavi region. Claiming Belagavi Rural Congress MLA and his arch-rival Laxmi Hebbalkar might spend around Rs 3000 per voter for ‘gifts’, Jarkiholi said during the rally that people should vote for the BJP for Rs 6,000.

The BJP MLA from the Gokak region of the district told the gathering he had seen cookers being distributed by Congress leaders prior to the rally organised by the Ramesh Jarkiholi Fans Association.

“They gave a box the day before, which might cost Rs 70-80 in the market. Today’s gift might cost Rs 600-700. Let us round it (the total worth of the gifts) off to Rs 1,000. They might give another round (of gifts). It might cost a total of Rs 3,000. You vote for us if we give you 6,000,” the former water resources minister said.

The BJP was quick to distance itself from his remarks, saying the views expressed were not that of the party. Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol said statements made by individuals should not be linked to the party.