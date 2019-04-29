Divya Spandana gets trolled for tweeting ‘photoshopped’ image to compare PM Modi to Hitler

Congress’ social media chief Divya Spandana has waded into another controversy after she posted a ‘photoshopped’ picture on Twitter comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with German dictator Adolf Hitler.

Spandana, also known as Ramya, tweeted a collage of two images – one of Hitler and the other of Prime Minister Modi – both posing while holding the ears of kids. Spandana tweeted the image saying, “What are your thoughts?”

Minutes after her tweet was posted, several users pointed out that the picture of Hitler used by Spandana was “photoshopped”. A user tweeted, “This is how photoshop works & @INCIndia plz hire a better photoshop expert next time.”

This is how photoshop works & @INCIndia plz hire a better photoshop expert next time. pic.twitter.com/Y0DtsZdHG5 — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) April 29, 2019

Another user photoshopped the Modi picture by replacing the kid with Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s face.

Divya ye wala photoshop kaisa hai???? pic.twitter.com/ErvUWhWE1c — Bobby (@bobybob) April 29, 2019

A family picture of the Hitlers along with the Gandhis was also tweeted by another user who said, “Think that you chose the wrong comparison…Here is a perfect match #LokSabhaElections2019.”

Think that you chose the wrong comparison ..Here is a perfect match #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/xpCQZmAvA9 — Appu17 (@17_appu) April 29, 2019

Ramya’s absence as a voter was noted by many in Karnataka after she chose not to vote on April 18, when her home constituency Mandya went to the polls.

BJP Karnataka tweeted from their official handle saying, “Light travels faster than sound. But her desperation travels faster than both. Funny how she has time to photoshop and post morphed pictures but no time to vote !”

Light travels faster than sound. But her desperation travels faster than both. Funny how she has time to photoshop and post morphed pictures but no time to vote ! https://t.co/M4qpBPpTuS — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 29, 2019

Pratik Sinha, founder of AltNews.in, a fact-checking website, tweeted, “That Hitler’s photo has been photoshopped to make it look like Narendra Modi’s. Also, that at least social media heads of parties shouldn’t be falling for stuff that’s already been debunked.”