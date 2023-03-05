scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Advertisement

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge attacks PM Modi over cases of corruption in Karnataka

Reacting to the recent Lokayukta raids in Karnataka against BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa and his son Prashanth Madal, Kharge questioned where were the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department.

Mallikarjun KhargeMallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP of trying to intimidate the Congress using investigating agencies. (File)
Listen to this article
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge attacks PM Modi over cases of corruption in Karnataka
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Sunday asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were silent on corruption charges against the BJP government in Karnataka.

While addressing a party workers convention at Koratagere in Tumakuru district, Kharge said: “What do they have to say about 40 per cent corruption (in Karnataka)? He (Modi) says that there was widespread corruption in the country (under the Congress). But, now corruption is right under him. He is not even looking at it.”

The 40 per cent corruption charge was in reference to a letter by the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association, which alleged that bribe demands amounting to 40 per cent of project costs were being sought by ministers and officials to clear pending dues.

Reacting to the recent Lokayukta raids in Karnataka against BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa and his son Prashanth Madal, Kharge said that investigating agencies are let loose against Opposition leaders even in small cases. “Now, crores of rupees were found in an MLA’s house. Where is the Enforcement Directorate (ED)? Where is the Income Tax (I-T) department? Are they asleep?” he asked.

Political Pulse |Case against Karnataka BJP MLA, son, his links, and the timing: More to it than meets the eye?

Kharge accused the BJP of trying to intimidate the Congress using investigating agencies. The Congress, he said, did not fear the BJP.

Also Read
Bill passed to remove penalty on unauthorised properties in Bengaluru
In first Karnataka poll rally, Kejriwal urges people to give AAP a chance...
Karnataka govt announces 17% hike in basic salary, employees withdraw strike
karnataka working hours bill news, indian express
Karnataka passes bill allowing 12-hour work days in industries, weekly wo...

Taking a dig at the Karnataka unit of the BJP for asking people to vote in favour of Modi, Kharge asked whether Modi will be elected as the chief minister of Karnataka. “How many times will you vote in the name of Modi?” he said, adding that the Congress was trying to defeat the Modi government in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. “We are also trying. We will join hands with many parties and fight unitedly,” he said.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 21:51 IST
Next Story

When Rasika Dugal was asked to be bubbly like Kareena Kapoor from Jab We Met

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close