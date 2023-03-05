Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge attacks PM Modi over cases of corruption in Karnataka

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Sunday asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were silent on corruption charges against the BJP government in Karnataka.

While addressing a party workers convention at Koratagere in Tumakuru district, Kharge said: “What do they have to say about 40 per cent corruption (in Karnataka)? He (Modi) says that there was widespread corruption in the country (under the Congress). But, now corruption is right under him. He is not even looking at it.”

The 40 per cent corruption charge was in reference to a letter by the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association, which alleged that bribe demands amounting to 40 per cent of project costs were being sought by ministers and officials to clear pending dues.

ಮೋದಿಯವರನ್ನು ಜನರು ಅಧಿಕಾರ ನೀಡಿ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಹುದ್ದೆಗೆ ಆಯ್ಕೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದು ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಗಳನ್ನು ಮಾಡುವುದಕ್ಕೋ? ಅಥವಾ ವಿರೋಧ ಪಕ್ಷಗಳ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಟೀಕೆ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಾ ಕೂರುವುದಕ್ಕೋ? ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿ ತಮ್ಮದೇ ಪಕ್ಷದ 40% ಕಮಿಷನ್ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ, ತಮ್ಮ ಕಾಲ ಬುಡದಲ್ಲೇ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿರುವ ಭ್ರಷ್ಟಾಚಾರದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿಗಳು ಮಾತಾಡುವುದಿಲ್ಲ

Reacting to the recent Lokayukta raids in Karnataka against BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa and his son Prashanth Madal, Kharge said that investigating agencies are let loose against Opposition leaders even in small cases. “Now, crores of rupees were found in an MLA’s house. Where is the Enforcement Directorate (ED)? Where is the Income Tax (I-T) department? Are they asleep?” he asked.

Kharge accused the BJP of trying to intimidate the Congress using investigating agencies. The Congress, he said, did not fear the BJP.

Taking a dig at the Karnataka unit of the BJP for asking people to vote in favour of Modi, Kharge asked whether Modi will be elected as the chief minister of Karnataka. “How many times will you vote in the name of Modi?” he said, adding that the Congress was trying to defeat the Modi government in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. “We are also trying. We will join hands with many parties and fight unitedly,” he said.