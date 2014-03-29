Congress candidate Nilekani eyes victory with support from crucial local satraps

In the Bangalore South constituency, where local satraps play a crucial role in the final outcome, Congress candidate Nandan Nilekani may have managed to do what his party predecessors couldn’t in five terms – get their support.

In the run-up to the April 17 elections, Infosys co-founder Nilekani seems to share a better equation than his predecessor Krishna Byregowda in 2009, with local satraps, despite being a complete political novice.

Unlike in 2009, when the BJP had five MLAs in the eight Assembly segments in the region, and one of the two Congress MLAs switched sides, the current campaign in Bangalore South has four of the eight MLAs from Congress and the other four from BJP, leaving the battle in the constituency delicately poised.

The BJP is on a better footing when it comes to the 61-city council wards in the constituency, with party councillors in majority of them. The ruling Congress party in the state, however, enjoys an advantage on account of being able to wield financial control of the council.

The local Congress satraps have been putting Nilekani through the paces of a typical election campaign – setting up meetings with top religious leaders of communities in the constituency even as Nilekani focusses on connecting with middle class and tech voters.

While senior Congress MLAs tend to be averse to having super bosses in the form of a party MP, the four Congress MLAs in Bangalore South – six-timer Ramalinga Reddy and land baron M Krishnappa in particular – have reportedly been told by the party high command that they must deliver the constituency this time.

“Ramalinga Reddy and me have decided to get something done this time because everbody knows that the current MP has done little,” M Krishnappa, MLA and a member of the strong Vokkaliga community – who make up nearly 20 per cent of the nearly 2 lakh electorate – said at an event to introduce Nilekani as a Congress candidate.

According to sources, Krishnappa – whose son Priya deposed Congress rebel Somanna to become an MLA in the constituency neighbouring his father’s – and veteran Ramalinga Reddy have been working with grassroots satraps in the form of the city councillors, cutting across party lines, to win them over to the Congress side for the forthcoming polls.

According to former Google employee Naman Pugalia, a key player in the Nilekani team, the 58-year-old’s campaign for the elections is transposing the qualitative knowledge of local leaders on top of quantitative data available for elections to the Bangalore South seat.

BJP candidate Ananth Kumar, however, still remains a strong contender, being a master in the art of swinging votes his way at the last minute – courtesy his knowledge of voters and the general rapport he enjoys with local satraps cutting across party lines.

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App