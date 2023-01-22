Congress to stage silent stir against corruption in 300 locations across Bengaluru tomorrow

Karnataka Congress will stage a silent protest in over 300 locations across Bengaluru on Monday to “raise awareness about rampant corruption in the BJP government”.

Addressing a news conference, Congress legislator N A Haris said the protests will be held in front of 51 Metro stations and at 26 flyovers and 200 traffic signals in the city. “We will not disturb the movement of traffic. Congress workers will hold placards and protest against the state government,” he said. The protests will be first held in Bengaluru before party workers stage similar agitations across the state.

“We all know about the extent of corruption in the state,” Haris said. The MLA pointed out that despite questions raised by Opposition parties about allegations of “40 per cent commission” and corruption in the government, ministers had refused to respond to it. The government has not acted against “corrupt” ministers either, he contended.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala will participate in the protest at Trinity Circle. Protests will be staged at all 28 constituencies in the city, Haris added.

Several recruitment scams have come to the fore during the BJP rule in Karnataka. “There is a mountain of corruption,” Haris added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the state regularly. “Has he spoken anything about corruption in Karnataka? He is cheating people by lying to them,” the MLA alleged.