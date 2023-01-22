scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Advertisement

Congress to stage silent stir against corruption in 300 locations across Bengaluru tomorrow

Congress legislator NA Haris pointed out that despite questions raised by the Opposition about allegations of “40% commission” in the Karnataka government, ministers had refused to respond.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar will also participate in the protest. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Congress to stage silent stir against corruption in 300 locations across Bengaluru tomorrow
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Karnataka Congress will stage a silent protest in over 300 locations across Bengaluru on Monday to “raise awareness about rampant corruption in the BJP government”.

Addressing a news conference, Congress legislator N A Haris said the protests will be held in front of 51 Metro stations and at 26 flyovers and 200 traffic signals in the city. “We will not disturb the movement of traffic. Congress workers will hold placards and protest against the state government,” he said. The protests will be first held in Bengaluru before party workers stage similar agitations across the state.

“We all know about the extent of corruption in the state,” Haris said. The MLA pointed out that despite questions raised by Opposition parties about allegations of “40 per cent commission” and corruption in the government, ministers had refused to respond to it. The government has not acted against “corrupt” ministers either, he contended.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala will participate in the protest at Trinity Circle. Protests will be staged at all 28 constituencies in the city, Haris added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Future meets the past: ‘Ghostwriter’ is an AI-powered typewriter that can...
Future meets the past: ‘Ghostwriter’ is an AI-powered typewriter that can...
Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir
Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir
Capital’s G20 checklist: What’s set to change in Delhi ahead of the...
Capital’s G20 checklist: What’s set to change in Delhi ahead of the...
Sexual harassment allegations: Deadlock broke after wrestlers assured of ...
Sexual harassment allegations: Deadlock broke after wrestlers assured of ...
More from Bangalore

Several recruitment scams have come to the fore during the BJP rule in Karnataka. “There is a mountain of corruption,” Haris added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the state regularly. “Has he spoken anything about corruption in Karnataka? He is cheating people by lying to them,” the MLA alleged.

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 17:26 IST
Next Story

Studies find ‘immune imprinting’ might be making bivalent boosters less effective: What is it and how does it work?

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close