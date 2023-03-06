‘They know where he is: Congress alleges BJP Govt protecting corruption accused MLA Madal Virupakshappa

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah Monday accused the Karnataka government of shielding BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who has been booked in a corruption case, saying the Lokayukta police have not been able to arrest him even after four days since it was filed.

Virupakshappa has been accused of collecting bribes through his son Prashanth Madal, a Karnataka Administrative Services officer and CFO of Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), for clearing contracts for the supply of raw materials to KSDL.

Prashanth was caught on March 2 while allegedly accepting Rs 40 lakh from a businessman. The Lokayukta police also found cash at the residence of the MLA when they raided the premises.

The BJP MLA from Channagiri in the Davanagere district has been named as accused number one in the case filed by Lokayukta. He resigned as Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd chairman on March 3, saying the raid was a ‘conspiracy’ against him and his family. Fearing imminent arrest, Virupakshappa is expected to approach the court seeking anticipatory bail.

“They (the government) know where he is. Had he not met the Chief Minister when he submitted his resignation (as KDSL chairman)? Could the police not arrest him then?” Siddaramaiah asked.

Siddaramaiah said the lookout notice issued against Virupakshappa was “just for public consumption”. “He is free and is at home. The police are not arresting him.” As Virupakshappa’s son was accepting bribes on behalf of his father, the main accused is the BJP leader who should have been arrested immediately, he added.

The Congress leader said the case was a clear indication of rampant corruption in the state. “(CM Basavaraj) Bommai was asking for documents whenever we made corruption allegations. Now, they are caught red-handed. It is strong evidence,” he said.

AICC General Secretary and in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala also alleged the complicity of BJP leadership in corruption.

“Look Out Notice should be against HM, Araga Jnanendra & CM Basavaraj Bommai! A Govt that can’t catch its own Bribe Gate MLA in 4 days, how will it fight criminals & goons? Complicity of BJP leadership is clear,” Surjewala said in a tweet.