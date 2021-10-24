scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 23, 2021
MUST READ

Congress banks on minority votes: CM Bommai

Bommai said the Congress remembers minorities only when elections are around.

By: Express News Service |
Updated: October 24, 2021 3:05:09 am
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo: Twitter/@BSBommai)

With the Hanagal and Sindgi Assembly seat bypolls less than a week away, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday the Congress is at the mercy of minority votes to win elections. He said the Congress remembers minorities only when elections are around.

Also Read |Explained: Why are the Karnataka bypolls a prestige issue for CM Basavaraj Bommai

“They have pushed them (minorities) into a well…whenever there is an election, they throw them a rope… but pull it back once the elections are over,” Bommai said at an election meeting in the Chikkanshi Hosur village in Hanagal.

Click here for more

He also challenged former chief minister Siddaramaiah to visit the villages in Hanagal to see the development there before inviting him for a debate on a public platform.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 23: Latest News

Advertisement
X