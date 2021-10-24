Congress banks on minority votes: CM Bommai

Updated: October 24, 2021 3:05:09 am
With the Hanagal and Sindgi Assembly seat bypolls less than a week away, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday the Congress is at the mercy of minority votes to win elections. He said the Congress remembers minorities only when elections are around.
“They have pushed them (minorities) into a well…whenever there is an election, they throw them a rope… but pull it back once the elections are over,” Bommai said at an election meeting in the Chikkanshi Hosur village in Hanagal.
He also challenged former chief minister Siddaramaiah to visit the villages in Hanagal to see the development there before inviting him for a debate on a public platform.
