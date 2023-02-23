Confident BJP will win 150 seats in Karnataka, says poll in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan

Due to the “good work and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, the BJP is confident of securing 150 seats in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, Union Education Minister and the state poll in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan said Thursday.

Speaking to reporters at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, Pradhan said, “We have fought so many elections in the state. I am confident that people of the state are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

“The good governance under PM Modi and the local (state) government given by our tallest leader B S Yediyurappa and present Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will secure the party a win in the coming elections,” he said.

The Karnataka Assembly has 224 seats.

Pradhan was appointed poll in-charge of Karnataka, which has been a stronghold of BJP for decades, earlier this month. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya and Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai were appointed co-in charges.

Pradhan was in charge of the Karnataka elections in 2013 as well and was most recently the poll in charge of the party in Uttar Pradesh.

He said Union Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda have started touring the state frequently. “Once the yatras start, all the senior leaders from the state and centre will go to different parts of the state,” he said, adding that these yatras will begin in the first week of March.

PM Modi has already started campaigning in Karnataka and will come again to seek votes for the party, he added.