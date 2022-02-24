Complete restoration of roads in two months, says BBMP chief commissioner

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta has instructed officials to carry out the restoration of dug up roads in 110 villages located in the outer zones of the city, which were added to the municipal limits recently.

Addressing a virtual meeting on road maintenance within the BBMP limits, Gupta instructed officials that the roads dug up by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) should be restored and drainage works should be completed within two months. Gupta said that the durability of roads should be ensured.

“Any issues related to BWSSB should be escalated to chief engineer’s level and it should be brought to the notice of higher level if not solved. The restoration of road cut portions should be done systematically and speedily before the rainy season begins. Works should be finished without disturbing the public,” the chief commissioner said.

Gupta said that the daily work details related to asphalting of roads should be submitted to the BBMP head office. “Officials should ensure ease of vehicular movement by completing the works speedily,” he added.

With regards to the construction of 113 km of stormwater drain under the Chief Minister’s Nava Nagarothana scheme, 96 km of work has been completed. Gupta directed the officials to complete the construction of the remaining 17 km by the end of March.