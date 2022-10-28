Following complaints, makers of Kannada film ‘Head Bush’ agree to blank out offending dialogues

The makers of a new Kannada film titled Head Bush, which has run into a controversy over alleged insults to the Bengaluru Karaga temple festival, have agreed to blank out parts of two dialogues in the film to end the controversy.

The decision was taken following a meeting at the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) between the lead actor of the film, Dhananjaya, who also financed the film in part, and leaders of the Tigala community.

“I interacted with members of the Tigala community and organisers of the Karaga festival. They appreciated the film. Two dialogues that caused concern will be blanked out,” actor-producer Dhananjaya said on Thursday after the meeting.

Head Bush, which revolves around the gangster-politician nexus in Bengaluru in the 1980s, ran into a controversy with members of the backward caste Tigala community objecting to brief utterances against the annual Karaga festival held by the community in the old city and the insult of a priest of the community in the film.

The chairman of the Karaga Utsav Committee and president of the Sree Dharmaraya Swamy Temple – a central temple in the Karaga festival – complained to the KFCC about alleged insults to the festival in the film that was released last week. The chairman of the festival committee, K Satish, alleged that the Tigala community had been insulted in some dialogues in the film.

Controversies surrounding the depiction of local cultures have propelled the publicity for two new Kannada films in recent weeks. While the alleged insults to the Karaga festival and an alleged insult to a traditional dance form called ‘Veeragase’ (gangsters dressed as Veeragase dancers are featured in some scenes) created controversy for Head Bush, the question of whether the religious practices of tribal and forest-dwelling communities are part of Hinduism affected the Rishab Shetty film Kantara after Shetty claimed that the worship of forest spirits was part of Hindu religion.