Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Complaint against Jaggi Vasudev for ‘displaying rat snake’ at Karnataka event, probe on

The complainant alleged that Jaggi Vasudev violated the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act by illegally capturing and exhibiting a rat snake which is protected under Schedule-2 of the Act

The complaint was filed by one Prithvi Raj C N of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) with the deputy conservator of forests, (Express Photo)

An animal rights group has filed a complaint against Jaggi Vasudev of Isha Foundation for allegedly displaying a rat snake during an event in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur on October 9, forest department officials said, adding that an inquiry was underway.

The complaint was filed by one Prithvi Raj C N of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) with the deputy conservator of forests. In the complaint, he alleged that Vasudev had violated the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act by illegally capturing and exhibiting a rat snake. The rat snake is protected under Schedule-2 of the Act.

The reptile, according to the complaint, was allegedly displayed under blazing lights in front of the crowd to promote an event at Chikkaballapur. It has not been ascertained where the snake was obtained from and the reptile is yet to be handed over to the forest department, Prithvi Raj said in the complaint.

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 10:55:54 am
