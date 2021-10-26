Communal remarks: Lawyers’ body seeks action against right wing leaders in Karnataka

The All-India Lawyers’ Association for Justice (AILAJ) has complained to the Director General of Police (DGP) in Karnataka demanding that a First Information Report (FIR) be filed against Basavaraj, the state convenor of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and Ullas, the state secretary of Hindu Jagaran Vedike, over their allegedly provocative statements made in Tumakuru district recently.

In its complaint which refers to footage from a Kannada TV channel, AILAJ said there are videos of Basavaraj in which he is seen saying, “I am giving a warning to all goonda bad Muslim jihadis, if Hindu community hold weapons in their hands, there won’t even be any place to bury you. We are giving you a warning in this fashion. Listen, you of Hindu community.”

AILAJ has filed a complaint to @DgpKarnataka and Tumakuru SP seeking registration of FIR under sections 143, 145, 153, 153A, 290 r/w 34, 149 IPC against State Convenor of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and State secretary, Hindu Jagaran Vedike for communal and provocative speeches. pic.twitter.com/VEMKa4artw — AILAJ_HQ (@AilajHq) October 25, 2021

The letter also quotes a newspaper report on remarks made by Ullas, saying, “We will resort to violence, if need be, to protect Hindu Dharma. We will teach Jihadi terrorists a lesson. A young brigade will be formed to counter any attack on dharma and the nation. Organisations like SDPI and PFI have continued their assault on Hindus. After then CM Siddaramaiah withdrew criminal cases against PFI activists, many Hindu activists were murdered.”

“The statements of Shri Basavaraj and Shri Ullas also amount to provocation with intent to cause riot punishable under section 153 and promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony punishable under section 153A (of the Indian Penal Code). These statements also are prejudicial to national integration and hence punishable under section 153B. The actions of the unlawful assembly also amount to public nuisance punishable under section 290 IPC,” AILAJ stated in the complaint.

“The actions of those gathered amount to an illegal assembly punishable under section 143 of the IPC,” the letter said. “Moreover, since police asked those gathered to disperse, the actions would also be punishable under Section 145 of the IPC.”

Right wing organisations had on October 22 declared a bandh in Tumakuru in response to an alleged attack on the district Bajrang Dal convener Manju Bhargav by a group of youths on October 19. Bhargav was allegedly attacked by assailants and admitted to the Tumakuru district hospital for treatment. Following the incident, a case was registered at Tilak Park Police station.