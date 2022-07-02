Committed to redress grievances of Pourakarmikas humanitarianly: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

We are sympathetic towards the problems of Pourakarmikas. The state government is committed to redress their grievances humanitarianly, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Saturday.

Speaking to mediapersons before leaving for Telangana to participate in the BJP National Executive Meet, Bommai said, the state government has agreed in principle to regularise the services of the Pourakarmikas who are working on a direct payment system.

The necessary legal and technical measures in this regard would be taken. A joint committee of officials and representatives of the Pourakarmikas has been formed in this regard. “We have agreed to extend social security, medical service and assistance for education of children of Pourakarmikas. The necessary rules would be formulated during the next assembly session.”

The top brass of BJP are scheduled to participate in the meet. Interacting with the media just before heading for Hyderabad, Bommai said he would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda. However, it would be just a contextual meeting.