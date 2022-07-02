scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Must Read

Committed to redress grievances of Pourakarmikas humanitarianly: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Speaking to mediapersons before leaving for Telangana to participate in the BJP National Executive Meet, Bommai said, the state government has agreed in principle to regularise the services of the Pourakarmikas who are working on a direct payment system.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
July 2, 2022 1:52:43 pm
Bommai said that the state government has agreed in principle to regularise the services of the Pourakarmikas who are working on a direct payment system. (Express file photo)

We are sympathetic towards the problems of Pourakarmikas. The state government is committed to redress their grievances humanitarianly, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Saturday.

Speaking to mediapersons before leaving for Telangana to participate in the BJP National Executive Meet, Bommai said, the state government has agreed in principle to regularise the services of the Pourakarmikas who are working on a direct payment system.

The necessary legal and technical measures in this regard would be taken. A joint committee of officials and representatives of the Pourakarmikas has been formed in this regard. “We have agreed to extend social security, medical service and assistance for education of children of Pourakarmikas. The necessary rules would be formulated during the next assembly session.”

More from Bangalore

The top brass of BJP are scheduled to participate in the meet. Interacting with the media just before heading for Hyderabad, Bommai said he would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda. However, it would be just a contextual meeting.

Best of Express Premium
Women’s emancipation or population control? Why abortion was legalised in...Premium
Women’s emancipation or population control? Why abortion was legalised in...
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...Premium
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over AgnipathPremium
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over Agnipath
Delhi HC recently struck down powers of Banks Board Bureau; new body to s...Premium
Delhi HC recently struck down powers of Banks Board Bureau; new body to s...
More Premium Stories >>

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 02: Latest News
Advertisement