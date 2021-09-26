COMEDK entrance results: Over 44,000 students eligible for UG engineering admission in Karnataka

As many as 44,111 candidates who appeared for the entrance exam for admissions to engineering courses in private unaided colleges in Karnataka have cleared the test as the Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) announced the results Sunday.

Candidates who have gained eligibility for admission include 16,632 students from Karnataka and 27,479 from outside the state. A total of 66,304 candidates had registered for the test which is the gateway to around 180 engineering courses at private colleges across Karnataka. Nearly 67 per cent of the applicants attended the examination held on September 14.

Five of the students who secured the top 10 ranks are from the state, while 44 of the students who figured in the top 100 are domicile candidates.

Further, 1,244 candidates from Karnataka were among the total 4,660 who scored between the 90th and 100th percentile, COMEDK stated, adding that the test was conducted in 157 cities across the country.

Counselling will be held later for those who have qualified, after which the admission will be confirmed.