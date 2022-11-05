scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

19-year-old college student run over by crane succumbs to injuries in Bengaluru

Noor Fatima was allegedly forced to walk on the tarred portion of the road on account of the damage caused by rains on large sections of the narrow stretch in the Whitefield area.

Fatima was rushed to the nearby Vydehi Hospital and was later shifted to the Manipal Hospital in Whitefield by her father Rehman Khan. (Image: Screengrab)

A college student, who was run over by a crane operator who was allegedly driving at high speed in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area on Wednesday afternoon, succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital on Thursday, the traffic police said. The driver of the crane has been arrested.

Noor Fatima, 19, was crushed under the front wheel of the crane driven by Periyaswami, who is said to be the owner of the vehicle, on Kannamangala Road under Whitefield traffic police limits at around 2 pm, officers said. She suffered severe injuries.

(Warning: The following video contains scenes some may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised)

A CCTV video of the accident also went viral soon. The teenager was allegedly forced to walk on the tarred portion of the road on account of the damage caused by rains on large sections of the narrow stretch.

Fatima was rushed to the nearby Vydehi Hospital and was later shifted to the Manipal Hospital in Whitefield by her father Rehman Khan, 57, a local businessman.

“The victim Noor Fatima died due to the injuries a day after the accident. A case has been registered and the driver of the crane has been arrested,” DCP traffic (east) Kala Krishnaswamy said. The accident occurred near Jain School near which the victim’s family resides in an apartment complex, officers said.

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 02:22:03 pm
