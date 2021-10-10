College halts plan to name park after Stan Swamy

October 10, 2021 2:32:14 am
The management of a private autonomous college in Karnataka has postponed its decision to name one of its parks after Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy following opposition from Hindutva outfits which have threatened to stage a protest.
Rev Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto, Rector of St Aloysius institutions and Vice-President of the Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society, said they have shelved the plan. VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell said Swamy was an “urban Naxal” who was arrested under the UAPA for his alleged role in the Bhima-Koregaon violence.
