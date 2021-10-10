scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 09, 2021
College halts plan to name park after Stan Swamy

Rev Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto, Rector of St Aloysius institutions and Vice-President of the Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society, said they have shelved the plan.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
October 10, 2021 2:32:14 am
Stan Swamy

The management of a private autonomous college in Karnataka has postponed its decision to name one of its parks after Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy following opposition from Hindutva outfits which have threatened to stage a protest.

Rev Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto, Rector of St Aloysius institutions and Vice-President of the Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society, said they have shelved the plan. VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell said Swamy was an “urban Naxal” who was arrested under the UAPA for his alleged role in the Bhima-Koregaon violence.

