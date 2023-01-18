College girl ‘stabbed’ to death by ‘jilted’ lover on outskirts of Bengaluru, accused held

A 19-year-old college girl was allegedly stabbed to death by a jilted lover in Rajanakunte on the outskirts of Bengaluru Wednesday evening.

The accused, Madhu Chandra, a 32-year-old married man who was working as a driver in the area, was arrested by the Bengaluru Rural district police Thursday.

The victim was reportedly in a relationship with the accused, before breaking off the relationship after learning that he was already married.

In a complaint to the police, the victim’s elder sister expressed her suspicion of the involvement of Madhu Chandra in the murder since the family had found out about the relationship a few months ago and forced the duo to break off the relationship.

The elder sister alleged that the suspect had visited their neighbourhood in a drunken state about a month ago and demanded that her younger sister be allowed to marry him. “No police complaint was, however, filed at the time for fear of spoiling the life of my sister,” she told the police.

The Bengaluru Rural district police nabbed the suspect on the basis of clues from the crime scene and statements of the victim’s family. “The accused claims that he was in a relationship with the victim for over a year and that the two were in love. He further claims that the victim had threatened his wife. The matter is under investigation,” a police officer said after the arrest.