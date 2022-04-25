Former Coffee Board of India chairman Boje Gowda dies in bee attack

MS Boje Gowda, former chairman of the Coffee Board of India, died after being attacked by honey bees at his coffee estate in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district on Saturday, police said.

According to the police, Gowda was in the Krishnagiri estate in Dasarahalli near Chikkamagaluru when he was stung by a swarm of honey bees. He died a few minutes later at a local hospital.

Gowda was 74. He served as chairman of the Coffee Board of India for two terms and was also active in politics. He was a member of the Janata Party early in his political career, later joined the Congress and switched over to the BJP a few years later. He had served as president of the Chikkamagaluru district unit of the saffron party.

Gowda completed his second term at the helm of the board last month.