Coastal Karnataka to get light to moderate rainfall till October 5

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the coastal areas of Karnataka till October 5.

The IMD stated that Arkalgud in Hassan district received 70 mm rainfall owing to southwest monsoon Monday, while other places such as Srirangapatna in Mandya district received 40 mm rainfall, Tikkota in Vijayapura district and Nelogi in Kalaburgi district received 30mm each.

Shirali and Vijayapura recorded the maximum temperature of 32.4 degree Celsius in the state Monday, while Bagalkot recorded the lowest at 18 degree Celsius, IMD said.

“In the next 24 hours thunderstorms are likely to occur at isolated places over all the districts of coastal Karnataka and Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal districts of north-interior Karnataka and Ballari, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Shivamogga and Tumkur districts of south-interior Karnataka,” it stated.

While the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be 26 and 19 degree Celsius in Bengaluru, the Met Department said that the city would have a cloudy sky for the next 48 hours and there could be light showers.

Since October 1, Bengaluru has received 21 mm of rainfall.