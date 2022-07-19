Co-passengers of country’s second monkeypox patient who landed at Mangalore airport home isolated

The health authorities of Dakshina Kannada have isolated co-passengers of the 31-year-old man from Kannur who is infected with monkeypox, said officials on Tuesday. The person had arrived at Mangalore International Airport (MIA) from Dubai on July 13.

District Surveillance Officer (DSO) Dr Jagadeesh told The Indian Express that out of 11 co-passengers from Dakshina Kannada, nine have been isolated and two are being traced since they gave wrong addresses to the authorities.

Jagadeesh added, “The person travelled from MIA to Kerala in a private vehicle and on July 15, he found rashes on his body. He consulted a doctor and was admitted to a hospital in Kannur. A total of 191 passengers were in the aircraft along with the infected man.”

He added, “We have collected the contact details of 34 passengers who were sitting in the three rows front and back, close to the infected passenger, and all of them have been home isolated. Nobody has shown any symptoms of monkeypox as of now. Out of the 34 passengers, 11 were from Dakshina Kannada, seven from Udupi and 16 from Kerala. Nine from Dakshina Kannada have been isolated and two have given wrong addresses so we are taking the police’s help in this regard. We will track them soon,” he said.

“We held a meeting with the airport authorities and the health officials Tuesday and have sought their cooperation in screening the passengers. Suspected cases will be isolated,” Jagadeesh added.

He said that the transmissibility rate of monkeypox is not as fast as Covid. “The respiratory organs are not impacted and moreover only the close contacts of the infected are affected. Monkeypox can spread through coughing. A ward with 10 beds has been reserved at Wenlock District Hospital to treat affected patients,” he said.

Jagadeesh also said that apart from the co-passengers, the immigration officer at the airport has also been isolated at home and he too has not developed any symptoms.

State health minister Dr K Sudhakar on June 6 had said, “In the wake of rising monkeypox cases around the world, the Karnataka government has taken various measures, including reserving beds at all districts, screening for symptoms and establishing procedural arrangements for infected patients and precautionary measures at airports.”

In May the union health ministry advised the health facilities to keep an eye on suspected cases who develop rashes and have travelled in the last 21 days to a country that has recently had confirmed or suspected cases of monkeypox or if someone reports contact with a person or people with confirmed or suspected monkeypox.

“All suspected cases to be isolated at designated healthcare facilities until all lesions have resolved and a fresh layer of skin has formed or until the treating physician decides to end isolation. All such patients to be reported to the District Surveillance Officer of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme. Laboratory samples consisting of fluid from vesicles, blood, sputum etc to be sent to NIV Pune for monkeypox testing in case of suspicion. In case a positive case is detected, contact tracing has to be initiated immediately to identify the contacts of the patient in the last 21 days,” the advisory stated.