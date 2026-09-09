Scientist CNR Rao’s name in SIR ‘discrepancy’ list; officials deny serving notice

Bengaluru Urban District Election Officer Maheshwar Rao said on Wednesday that no notice was issued to Bharat Ratna laureate and eminent scientist Professor CNR Rao in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Malleshwaram Assembly constituency.

Maheshwar Rao’s statement came amid a controversy over Professor Rao’s name being included in a list of voters to whom notices would be served. The 92-year-old’s name features in part 59 of the ‘discrepancy elector’ report of Malleshwaram Assembly constituency uploaded online by the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka. The reason cited is “self-name mismatch”.

“…Rao was enrolled as a voter in Part No. 129, Serial No. 431 of the 76-Malleshwaram Assembly Constituency in the electoral roll of 2002. At that time, his name was recorded as ‘Rama’. At present, he is registered as a voter in Part No. 59, Serial No. 187 of the 157-Malleshwaram Assembly Constituency, under the name ‘Prof. C. N. Rao M’. Accordingly, his name has also been included in the draft electoral roll,” the statement by Maheshwar Rao said.