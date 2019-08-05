Toggle Menu
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa puts Bengaluru civic body budget on hold, irks Congress leaders

CM Yediyurappa on Saturday had issued a note to the Urban Development Department (UDD) terming the BBMP budget approved by the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition government "illegal."

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa had directed the Urban Development Department (UDD) on August 3 to wait for the new cabinet’s nod to continue BBMP projects passed as per the budget laid by the previous government. Express Photo

The Karnataka government led by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa put Bangalore’s local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)’s budget on hold, irking many, including those from the opposition Congress.

CM Yediyurappa on Saturday had issued a note to the Urban Development Department (UDD) terming the BBMP budget approved by the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition government “illegal.” The CM alleged that the budget which was approved by the then Kumaraswamy-led government in May did not have the incumbent cabinet’s nod.

He added that the yet-to-be-formed state cabinet would discuss the same and an order approving the same would be passed. No job codes/tenders shall be called for until the approval takes place, he further clarified. This has stalled the implementation of over 50 BBMP city infrastructure project commissioned since May 2019, some of which are already underway.

Meanwhile, the Congress lead by state president Dinesh Gundu Rao voiced their dissent towards the move. MLAs from Bengaluru Ramalinga Reddy, KJ George, Krishna Byre Gowda, Zameer Ahmed, and Sowmya Reddy said it was “not right to impede development.”

Congress MLAs from Bangalore during the press conference on Monday. Express Photo

Senior legislator from BTM Layout Ramalinga Reddy said he welcomes the proposal of the new government to allocate more budget for Bengaluru development than the same allocated by the previous government. “However, it is not right to withhold the BBMP budget. It is ideal that work should continue and let the government take stern action against contractors compromising on the quality of work,” he said.

At the same time, the CM’s decision to stall works has created confusion among officials and corporators from the BBMP. According to mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun, work orders and job codes for nearly 50 per cent of the works announced in the budget passed in May have already been issued. She added that she was unaware of how the new order from the CM would affect them.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa during the aerial survey he conducted on flood-hit areas in north Karnataka on Monday. Express Photo

The CM will leave Bengaluru Monday night for a 4-day trip to Delhi where he will call upon PM Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, union ministers, and MPs from Karnataka among others.

According to the CMO, Yediyurappa will return to Bengaluru only on Thursday.

