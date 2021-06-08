CM Yediyurappa directs officials to expedite Bengaluru development works

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Tuesday instructed government officials to expedite all pending works related to the development of Bengaluru city, including those at Peripheral Ring Road, lakes, drainage, electricity, and road works.

After a review meeting with Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) officials, Yediyurappa noted that companies from Turkey, Israel, and Switzerland had expressed interest to take up works at the Peripheral Ring Road. “The tender should be finalised immediately and placed before the cabinet for approval. Land acquisition should also be expedited,” he said.

The CM reiterated the same instruction regarding development works of drainage, electricity, road and related facilities in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout and Dr K Shivaram Karanth layout as well.

According to BDA officials, a total of Rs 9,530 revenue is expected for the current fiscal. “The process of e-auction of plots, flats and corner sites must be accelerated in order to increase the revenue of BDA. Last year, BDA’s revenue was Rs 2,066.72 crore while Rs 1,332.44 crore was spent,” Yediyurappa noted.

He also urged officials to develop BDA commercial complexes in a PPP (public-private partnership) model.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the monsoon season, the silt-removal process at Bellandur and Varthur lakes is also expected to be taken up soon. “Development of Chikkabanavara, Kommaghatta, and Ramasandra lakes should also be prioritised,” the CM added.

Further, in a bid to enhance the transparency of the authority, officials have been asked to complete computerisation work of all sections “at the earliest.” Yediyurappa also maintained that information on total assets owned by BDA based on Land Audit Survey should also be provided.

When pointed out that 6,431 BDA cases were pending in different courts, Yediyurappa said the Law Division of the Authority should be strengthened. “Expert lawyers should be appointed to ensure this,” he said.

The meeting was attended by BDA chairman S R Vishwanath, Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, Additional Chief Secretaries E V Ramana Reddy, Rakesh Singh, ISN Prasad, and BDA Commissioner Rajesh Gowda.