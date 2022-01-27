Miffed by new AICC appointments, former Union minister CM Ibrahim to quit Karnataka Congress

Congress leader and former civil aviation minister in the United Front government at the Centre in the 1990s, C M Ibrahim Thursday announced that he would quit the party in Karnataka as he was undermined for leadership roles.

Ibrahim, a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council, had joined the Congress from Janata Dal (Secular) in 2008.

Ibrahim’s announcement comes a day after the All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced that former MP B K Hariprasad would be the leader of the party in the Legislative Council while a close aide of former CM Siddaramaiah would be the deputy.

Ibrahim is believed to have felt slighted at being overlooked for leadership roles in the council despite his seniority. He hinted that “the gift by the AICC yesterday” was a reason for him to announce his exit.

Ibrahim was earlier rumoured to be planning a return to the JD(S) headed by HD Deve Gowda but later claimed he was going to remain in the Congress party. Hesaid there was a lack of understanding with state Congress state president D K Shivakumar and a loss of confidence in former CM Siddaramaiah, with whom he has been closely associated in recent times.

“I only have confidence now in the media and the judiciary,” the former minister said.

Ibrahim said he had not decided on the next course of action. “I will decide after assessing the political situation in the coming days,” he said.

“The Congress is under the illusion that it will come to power in the state in 2023. We will see what happens,” he said.