Monday, January 10, 2022
CM Bommai vows to ramp up second dose jabs, bring Karnataka under ‘Covid protection ring’

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said "We want to reach 80 percent second dose coverage by the end of January. Action will be taken to intensify second dose vaccination. We will achieve the target of bringing Karnataka into the Covid protection ring."

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: January 10, 2022 6:30:00 pm
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday launched the booster dose vaccination programme for health workers and senior citizens with comorbidities.

The state government aims to bring Karnataka under a “Covid protection ring”, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, adding that he is confident of achieving this amid rising cases in the state.

In his address after launching the booster dose vaccination programme for health workers and senior citizens with comorbidities, the chief minister said, “Karnataka has achieved 100 per cent first dose vaccination and 77 per cent second dose vaccination. We want to reach 80 per cent (for the second dose) by the end of January. Action would be taken to intensify second dose vaccination. We will achieve the target of bringing Karnataka into the Covid protection ring,” he vowed.

Also read |Karnataka Congress launches Mekedatu march, CM Bommai warns of action for violation of Covid-19 guidelines

Hailing Covid warriors as the nation’s real sentinels, Bommai said, “Just like soldiers protect the country at the borders, corona warriors are protecting every family in the country… Despite facing many challenges in discharging their duties, Asha workers, doctors and nurses are rendering yeomen service. They are the real guardians of the nation.”

He reminded people that vaccination is the only way to protect themselves from Covid. “The second and third waves intensified due to the laxity in vaccination by some countries. Western countries have now made vaccination compulsory. India has vaccinated three times more than what the USA has achieved. Even an advanced country like the USA has not achieved full vaccination of its population. But India with a population of 130 crore has done better,” Bommai said.

Pointing out that resistance against any revolutionary decision and programme is natural, he said Covid vaccination also came under extensive debate, with some opposing it. Covid does not differentiate on the basis of caste, the chief minister underlined, while urging people to cooperate with health workers.

