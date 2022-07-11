Karnataka CM Bommai to visit rain-hit areas tomorrow; vehicle movement banned on Agumbe Ghat

Amid heavy rain in parts of Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would visit rain-affected districts of Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts Tuesday and instruct the officials to take appropriate relief measures.

The Chief Minister told reporters said, “Heavy rains have lashed Malanad regions, for the past 10 days. Already I have interacted with the Deputy Commissioners concerned through video conference for taking up rescue and relief works. As the rains have abated I will visit the affected areas starting tomorrow to take stock of the situation and issue necessary instructions to take up the relief works.”

Karnataka’s coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are receiving heavy rain in the past few days, submerging low-lying areas and buildings and throwing normal life out of gear. The water level in Nethravati river has touched the danger mark of 8.5 metres at several places in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

Early on Sunday, a minor landslide was reported in Agumbe Ghat, connecting Udupi and Shivamogga districts. Shivamogga district administration has banned the movement of vehicles in Agumbe Ghat till July 12, due to heavy rain and a landslide in stretch of NH-169A.

According to an order, only light vehicles will be permitted on the stretch from July 12 till the end of the month.

Passengers have been asked to take the following alternative routes. The travellers could take the Thirthahalli-Koppa-Sringeri-Karkala-Mangalore route or Thirthahalli-Agumbe-Sringeri-Karkala, or Thirthahalli-Mastikatte-Kundapura routes.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the state has received 94% excess rain during July. On Friday, Bommai had said that 13 districts in the state have been affected by the rain. “Seventeen taluks and 37 villages are reeling under the flood woes. Since June 1, till now (Friday) 12 people and around 64 livestock have lost their lives in the rains. Around 495 people have been affected by the floods,” Bommai said.

According to the CM’s office, 90 people have been rescued from the floods so far and shifted to rescue shelters in the state.