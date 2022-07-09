scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 09, 2022

CM Bommai promises all help to stranded Amarnath pilgrims from Karnataka

According to initial reports, more than 100 people from the state are participating in the pilgrimage.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
July 9, 2022 2:59:16 pm
According to initial reports, more than 100 people from Karnataka are participating in the pilgrimage.(File Photo)

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said the government has taken all measures to rescue pilgrims from Karnataka who are on Amarnath Yatra after a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir claimed the lives of at least 15 pilgrims.

According to initial reports, more than 100 people from the state are participating in the pilgrimage.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said on Saturday, “Kannadigas from the state who are on Amarnath Yatra are safe. There is no report of any untoward incidents related to Kannadigas. We are in contact with the Jammu and Kashmir government and the Union government.”

“We have launched a helpline for the purpose. Already about 15-20 Yatris have contacted us seeking help and providing information about their current location. Rescue operation will be launched immediately to bring them back. Officials of the Union government, BSF and ITBP are engaged in the rescue operations,” the chief minister said, adding that the state chief secretary was in touch with the Union government.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — RS nominations to critical mineralsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — RS nominations to critical minerals
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project timePremium
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project time
How bow and arrow came to be Sena symbolPremium
How bow and arrow came to be Sena symbol
Phones seized in spy probe, charges of ‘immoral’ conduct, 4 Army officers...Premium
Phones seized in spy probe, charges of ‘immoral’ conduct, 4 Army officers...

The following are 24X7 helpline numbers:

NDRF—011-23438252, 011-23438253

Kashmir Divisional Helpline—0914-2496240

Temple Board Helpline—0194-2313149

More from Bangalore

Karnataka State Emergency Operations Centre—080-1070, 22340676

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 09: Latest News
Advertisement