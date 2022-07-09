CM Bommai promises all help to stranded Amarnath pilgrims from Karnataka

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said the government has taken all measures to rescue pilgrims from Karnataka who are on Amarnath Yatra after a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir claimed the lives of at least 15 pilgrims.

According to initial reports, more than 100 people from the state are participating in the pilgrimage.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said on Saturday, “Kannadigas from the state who are on Amarnath Yatra are safe. There is no report of any untoward incidents related to Kannadigas. We are in contact with the Jammu and Kashmir government and the Union government.”

“We have launched a helpline for the purpose. Already about 15-20 Yatris have contacted us seeking help and providing information about their current location. Rescue operation will be launched immediately to bring them back. Officials of the Union government, BSF and ITBP are engaged in the rescue operations,” the chief minister said, adding that the state chief secretary was in touch with the Union government.

The following are 24X7 helpline numbers:

NDRF—011-23438252, 011-23438253

Kashmir Divisional Helpline—0914-2496240

Temple Board Helpline—0194-2313149

Karnataka State Emergency Operations Centre—080-1070, 22340676