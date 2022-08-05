scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

CM Bommai announces posthumous Karnataka Ratna award for actor Puneeth Rajkumar

The award will be conferred on November 1, the state formation day, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
August 5, 2022 3:19:58 pm
Puneeth Rajkumar died at the age of 46. (Source: puneethrajkumar.official/Instagram)

The Karnataka government has decided to confer the Karnataka Ratna award posthumously to Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar, who died earlier this year at a young age following a heart attack. The award will be conferred on November 1, the state formation day.

The decision to give the award posthumously to Puneeth was made by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the opening of the annual Independence Day flower show at the Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru on Friday. This year’s flower show is dedicated to the memory of Puneeth and his father, the late Dr Rajkumar, who are state icons.

Also Read |Puneeth Rajkumar, the beloved ‘Power Star’

“A committee will be formed to make preparations for the award presentation ceremony. Members of Dr Rajkumar’s family will also be members of the committee. We all together will present the award posthumously to Puneeth in a dignified manner,” Bommai said.

The Karnataka chief minister was recently criticised by author Chakravarthy Sulibele for mourning the death of the actor for three days following his death. He later apologised to the actor’s fans after facing an online backlash for the remarks.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

Puneeth Rajkumar and Dr Rajkumar are Kannada icons in Bengaluru and the move to award the Karnataka Ratna to Puneeth has been made in the run-up to civic polls in Bengaluru which is likely to be announced soon following the completion of delimitation and quota fixation.

The annual Bengaluru flower show has been held since 1922 and witnessed a break only during the Covid years of 2020 and 2021. “This year, the flower show is even more attractive as the nation is celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. It is set to attract lakhs of people over the next 10 days,” Bommai said on Friday.

More from Bangalore

“This year, the flower show has been organized as a tribute to Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar. So we are expecting a bigger response,” Bommai said. The state horticulture department, which now functions under the state minister and film producer N Muniratna, organises the annual flower show at the Lalbagh Botanical Garden in south Bengaluru.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 03:19:58 pm

Most Popular

1

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

2

Explained: Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?

3

Centre warns Baghel govt: Implement rural housing plan or we reconsider aid

4

Amid China-US tension: Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses Lanka, ASEAN

5

Thirteen Lives movie review: Ron Howard's outstanding Oscar contender is one of the best films of the year

Featured Stories

August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Explained: How artists in Ukraine are following the tradition of depictin...
Explained: How artists in Ukraine are following the tradition of depictin...
Explained: What are the stringent provisions of Ghana's anti-gay bill?
Explained: What are the stringent provisions of Ghana's anti-gay bill?
Boosting BJP’s BMC poll prospects, Shinde nixing of wards delimitation a ...
Boosting BJP’s BMC poll prospects, Shinde nixing of wards delimitation a ...
Why Mayawati is supporting Murmu and Dhankhar
Why Mayawati is supporting Murmu and Dhankhar
Pa.Ranjith's movie makes Venkat Prabhu, Rajesh look like amateurs
Victim review

Pa.Ranjith's movie makes Venkat Prabhu, Rajesh look like amateurs

Why Mayawati is supporting Murmu and Dhankhar

Why Mayawati is supporting Murmu and Dhankhar

Seven die in yet another hooch tragedy in dry Bihar

Seven die in yet another hooch tragedy in dry Bihar

Boosting BJP’s BMC poll prospects, Shinde nixing of wards delimitation a body blow for Uddhav Sena

Boosting BJP’s BMC poll prospects, Shinde nixing of wards delimitation a body blow for Uddhav Sena

SC dismisses plea seeking contempt proceedings against heads of parties
Criminalisation of politics

SC dismisses plea seeking contempt proceedings against heads of parties

J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy remains a worry

J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy remains a worry

Premium
What is carbon market, why does India want to create one?
Explained

What is carbon market, why does India want to create one?

UP farmer's daughter Rupal Chaudhary becomes first Indian to win twin medals at World U-20 Athletics
World U-20 Athletics

UP farmer's daughter Rupal Chaudhary becomes first Indian to win twin medals at World U-20 Athletics

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement