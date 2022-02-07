CM Bommai in Delhi: Karnataka should get rightful share from river-linking projects

Karnataka should get its rightful share of water when the rivers are interlinked as per the Union budget’s proposals, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday on a visit to New Delhi.

Speaking to mediapersons in the national capital, he said, “Our share should be decided on water accruing in our river basin, our need and equitable share. This is our stand. All the states should be taken into confidence before finalising the detailed project report for the project. All measures would be taken to get Karnataka’s rightful share of water. As it involves the Krishna and the Cauvery, the lifelines of our state, we have made our stand clear. There is no compromise on this.”

The interlinking of the Mahanadi, Godavari, Krishna, Cauvery, Palar and Pennar rivers is part of the central project to link Himalayan and Peninsular rivers. Our stand on the project is clear and we are committed to it, the chief minister added.

Bommai called on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed various issues pertaining to the state. In her 2022-23 budget speech, Sitharaman proposed five river-linking projects— Godavari-Krishna, Krishna-Pennar, Pennar-Cauvery, Dharmaganga-Pinjal and Par-Tapi-Narmada. The Krishna, Pennar and Cauvery projects are of concern to Karnataka.

Bommai had recently attended the southern zonal council meet at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, and said peninsular rivers should not be interlinked before Karnataka’s share of surplus water was finalised.

“I am holding a meeting with our Karnataka MPs in New Delhi. Various projects related to the state and the Union governments will come up for discussion. We will also discuss estimates for the state budget as there is a connection between the Union budget, which was recently presented, and the state budget,” Bommai said on Monday.