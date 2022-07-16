Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai launches free booster dose drive, praises PM Modi for initiative

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Saturday called upon the people above 18 years of age to get free Covid booster doses as a part of the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ of Covid vaccination drive for the next 75 days.

Speaking after launching the drive for free precautionary doses of Covid-19 vaccines, Bommai said, about 7,500 vaccination centres have been opened for the campaign with health workers to cover the targeted people. “A state could progress only when it has an educated, healthy society. The free vaccination campaign is a major initiative in this regard,” Bommai said.

The Chief Minister appreciated the work of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and officers for their selfless service that helped the state tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. “As a result, the state has given out 5.49 crore first doses and about 5.42 crore people have been vaccinated with the second dose. “This is an excellent achievement,” Bommai said.

Accolades for PM Narendra Modi

Bommai said, “Prime Minister Modi has ordered free vaccination of booster doses and has supplied the vaccines. It is a major programme. It is a matter of pride that India has been the main producer and supplier of vaccines to the world. The country has successfully managed Covid crisis under the able leadership of Modi.”