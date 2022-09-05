scorecardresearch
CM Bommai visits flooded Cauvery pump houses, says Bengaluru water supply will be restored soon

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) says more than 50 areas including K R Puram, Seshadripuram, Sadashivanagar and Indiranagar will not receive drinking water supply on Tuesday.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai visited the flood-affected areas of Bengaluru. Sept 1 (Express Photo)

The heavy water flow into two pump houses that pump Cauvery water to Bengaluru–nearly 90km away– will lead to the disruption of drinking water supply in many parts of the Karnataka capital, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday after visiting the T K Halli pump house in Mandya.

Bommai said the flooding of the Bheemeshwari river (part of the Cauvery river system) had resulted in the flooding of the pump houses in Mandya district’s Malavalli taluk, leading to the disruption of the water supply.

Also read |Watch | Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat

“The Bheemeshwari has overflowed following heavy rains and water has entered the water supply unit, causing heavy damage. This river has received so much water after 75 years. The rain water has entered two of the five pump houses,” Bommai said.

“The work of repairing the two waterlogged pump houses is on. Already, 12 feet of water has been drained out from the stage-4 pump house and still 11 feet of water has to be removed. This work is expected to be completed by midnight or on Tuesday morning,” Bommai said, assuring residents that the water supply system would be restored soon.

Nearly 1,450 million litres of water (MLD) is pumped to Bengaluru every day from the Cauvery by five pumping stations. Two of them–a 550 MLD pump house and a 350 MLD one–were damaged. While two 550-MLD pump houses are working, a 350-MLD pump house will start functioning after a dry run of the machinery, the chief minister indicated.

Also read |Floods caused Rs 225 crore loss: Outer Ring Road Companies Associations

“As a permanent measure to check waterlogging, a concrete wall will be constructed around the pump house. It has been raining heavily across the state and all tanks and waterbodies are full. The rain water and overflowing water from tanks are creating flood-like situations,” Bommai said.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) said that more than 50 areas including K R Puram, Seshadripuram, Sadashivanagar and Indiranagar would not get drinking water supply on Tuesday.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 11:31:07 pm
