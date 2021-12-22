Karnataka CM Bommai defends his decision to hold Bengaluru Development portfolio

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai defended his decision to hold multiple portfolios, including the Bengaluru Development Ministry, and said he accorded top priority to the crucial department.

During the Assembly session in Belagavi on Tuesday, former Bengaluru development minister K J George asked Bommai to appoint an exclusive minister who can focus on the development of the city, instead of keeping the portfolio with him. George raised the matter in the context of alleged delays and lack of quality in works carried out under the Smart City project.

Responding to him, Bommai said, “I have given utmost priority to the city’s progress and have plans to develop the central business district as a model which will be replicated in other parts of the city. There is a direct link between Bengaluru and the Finance Department, both in terms of revenue generation and expenditure. The decision was taken in order to pave the way for smooth administration.”

The government, in its response to George, said that out of the 38 works taken up, eight have been completed and of the Rs 904 crore fund, Rs 493 crore was released.

But going ahead, Bommai said they have a massive plan to revamp the central business district of Bengaluru, which includes redesigning of traffic junctions. “We have plans to have a different kind of uniform for the police officials and also to have newer technology in traffic junctions… We have had several consultations in this regard and will be taking it up in the next few days,” he went on to say.