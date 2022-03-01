Chief Minister Bommai contacts family of Karnataka student killed in Ukraine, offers condolence

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Tuesday spoke to the father of the Karnataka student killed in shelling in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, and offered his condolence.

Expressing his grief over the death of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, 20, Bommai told his father, Shekar Gowda, over the phone that he was with the family during their hour of grief. “It is a big blow. May the almighty bestow eternal peace on Naveen. You must be brave to bear the tragic happening,” Bommai said.

Latest updates | Russia-Ukraine crisis

During his conversation with Shekar Gowda, the chief minister said that all efforts were being made to bring Gyanagoudar’s mortal remains back to India and that they were talking with officials of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in this regard.

Shekar Gowda, a resident of Chalageri in Karnataka’s Haveri district, said Gyanagoudar used to call them twice or thrice every day and that he had spoken with his son over the phone Tuesday morning.

Gyanagoudar was a fourth-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University in Kharkiv.

“Naveen was shot dead around 10.30 am Ukrainian time today. He was standing in the queue before a grocery shop when the Russian army fired at people. We have no information about his body. None of us was able to visit the hospital, probably where it is kept now,” said Sridharan Gopalakrishnan, who was Naveen’s hostel mate.