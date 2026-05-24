CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia: 8 of family swept away while collecting mussels in Karnataka river

In a tragic incident, eight people of a family, including seven women, died Sunday after being swept away by strong currents while collecting mussels from the Tatte Hakkalu river in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district. Meanwhile, another three persons, who were part of the same group, still remained missing.

The incident took place near Tattihakkalu Kalinatti Hole, close to Alvekodi in Shirali village, Bhatkal taluk of Uttara Kannada district. According to the police, the victims have been identified as Lakshmi Mahadev Naik (42), Umesh Naik (30), Lakshmi Naik (30), Lakshmi Annappa Naik (60), Lakshmi Shivaram Naik (49), Jyothi Nagappa Naik (34), Malathi Naik (38), and Masthamma Naik.

Uttara Kannada Police Deputy Commissioner Lakshmipriya K told media that they received the information around noon on Sunday, after which the teams rushed to the spot. “The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local fisheries community and coastal security police are involved in search operations of the missing,” she added.