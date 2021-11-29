Clusters push up number of active Covid-19 cases in Karnataka

With the identification of four new Covid-19 clusters in Karnataka – two in Bengaluru, one each in Dharwad and Mysuru – the total number of active cases in the state rose from 6,707 on November 23 to 6,831 on November 28. According to the Karnataka Covid-19 war room data, the average positivity rate for the state in the past seven days is 0.39 per cent. On November 21, the war room reported the state average positivity rate to be 0.31 per cent.

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Covid-19 war room data, the positivity rate from November 14 to November 20 was 0.45 per cent and it became 0.51 per cent for the period from November 21 to November 27. On November 25, the total number of active cases in Bengaluru was 5,141 and the tally increased to 5,287 on November 28. Bengaluru’s recovery rate has also fallen from 98.29 per cent on November 24 to 98.28 per cent now.

The number of Covid-19 cases detected at a nursing college in Marasur has increased to 17 on November 28 from 12 on November 26. Last week, 33 students and a staffer at a private boarding school in Whitefield tested positive.

The total number of students and faculty members testing Covid-19 positive at the SDM College of Medical Sciences climbed to 281 on November 27. Six patients out of the 281 cases were found to be symptomatic and 275 are asymptomatic. The positivity rate in Dharwad is 1.79 per cent.

On November 26, 50 nursing students in Mysuru had also tested positive for Covid-19. According to the state war room data on Covid-19, the positivity rate in Mysuru is 1.02 per cent in the past seven days. The state has increased the daily testing limit from 60,000 to 80,000 in the wake of the detection of clusters.

The Dakshina Kannada health department has opened a temporary swab-collection centre along the interstate border at Talapady on Monday. Commuters arriving without RT-PCR negative reports will be subjected to tests at the border.