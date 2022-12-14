Cloudy skies rob Bengaluru stargazers of chance to witness Geminids meteor shower

Written by Subhashini Ramasamy

Overcast weather conditions that prevailed over Bengaluru on the night of December 13 and the early hours of December 14, led to the cancellation of the ‘A Winter Night at Planetarium’ organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium for the public to witness the Geminids meteor shower.

Pramod G Galgali, the director of the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru, said, “Unfortunately, the meteor shower happened when the sky was extremely cloudy, leading us to cancel our programme.”

The Geminids meteor shower is considered to be one of the brightest and most reliable meteor showers that annually peaks during the middle of December. The meteors are named after the radiant constellation Gemini. They originate from 3,200 Phaethon, an asteroid that takes 1.4 years to orbit the sun once.

Areas such as Hessarghatta and Bannerghatta, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, are considered to offer higher chances of viewing a meteor shower as low pollution rates contribute to clearer skies. “In a city like Bengaluru, even low pollution levels make these meteor showers almost invisible to the naked eye,” Galgali said.

“Meteor showers are not timed unlike eclipses,” Galgali explained, adding, “They usually peak between two to three in the morning but one cannot determine a particular time.”