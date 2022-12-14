scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Cloudy skies rob Bengaluru stargazers of chance to witness Geminids meteor shower

Pramod G Galgali, the director of the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru, said, “Unfortunately, the meteor shower happened when the sky was extremely cloudy, leading us to cancel our programme.”

A meteor captured streaking across the sky in 2016 during the Perseid meteor shower. (Image credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls)

Written by Subhashini Ramasamy

Overcast weather conditions that prevailed over Bengaluru on the night of December 13 and the early hours of December 14, led to the cancellation of the ‘A Winter Night at Planetarium’ organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium for the public to witness the Geminids meteor shower.

Pramod G Galgali, the director of the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru, said, “Unfortunately, the meteor shower happened when the sky was extremely cloudy, leading us to cancel our programme.”

Also Read |What is the Geminids meteor shower, and where can you watch it

The Geminids meteor shower is considered to be one of the brightest and most reliable meteor showers that annually peaks during the middle of December. The meteors are named after the radiant constellation Gemini. They originate from 3,200 Phaethon, an asteroid that takes 1.4 years to orbit the sun once.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tawang and Yangtse’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tawang and Yangtse’ or ...
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...Premium
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...

Areas such as Hessarghatta and Bannerghatta, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, are considered to offer higher chances of viewing a meteor shower as low pollution rates contribute to clearer skies. “In a city like Bengaluru, even low pollution levels make these meteor showers almost invisible to the naked eye,” Galgali said.

More from Bangalore

“Meteor showers are not timed unlike eclipses,” Galgali explained, adding, “They usually peak between two to three in the morning but one cannot determine a particular time.”

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 09:53:28 pm
Next Story

India beat South Africa 2-0 in FIH Hockey Women’s National Cup

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close