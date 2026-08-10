‘Clear your plot by Aug 15’: Greater Bengaluru Authority releases penalty rules

Bengaluru Urban Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda set the August 15 deadline after meeting officials of all five city corporations under the GBA. (Representative Image)

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on Monday released a list of penalties that would be imposed under the ‘Freedom from Waste’ campaign after August 15.

Releasing the list, GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao said, “All owners of vacant plots in the city must clean their sites by August 15 and dispose of the waste at the designated locations identified by the city corporations. If necessary, they may also avail the services of service providers notified by the respective city corporations for cleaning purposes.”

“If vacant sites are not cleaned even after August 15, the GBA will clear the waste/debris itself, and the cleaning cost along with the waste transportation cost will be recovered from the site owners concerned,” he added.