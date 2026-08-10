‘Clear your plot by Aug 15’: Greater Bengaluru Authority releases penalty rules

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The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on Monday released a list of penalties that would be imposed under the ‘Freedom from Waste’ campaign after August 15.
Releasing the list, GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao said, “All owners of vacant plots in the city must clean their sites by August 15 and dispose of the waste at the designated locations identified by the city corporations. If necessary, they may also avail the services of service providers notified by the respective city corporations for cleaning purposes.”
“If vacant sites are not cleaned even after August 15, the GBA will clear the waste/debris itself, and the cleaning cost along with the waste transportation cost will be recovered from the site owners concerned,” he added.
The GBA also sought public support for the campaign and said residents can send photos of vacant plots filled with debris, vegetation, or other waste, along with GPS coordinates, to the WhatsApp number 9448197197. “We will protect the identity of the informant,” the civic body said.
What are the fines?
According to GBA, the fine for not cleaning a 600 sq feet vacant plot without a compound wall is Rs 6,700; and the amount for plots with a compound wall will go up to Rs 7,700. If the waste/debris transportation charges are applied, the figure would be an extra Rs 19,200. For 1200 sq feet plots, the cleaning fine would be Rs 13,400 (without a compound wall), and Rs 14,400 (with a compound wall). The transportation cost for such plots has been fixed at Rs 38,400.
On July 14, Bengaluru Urban Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda set the August 15 deadline after meeting officials of all five city corporations under the GBA, which has identified 1,616 locations with debris of about 22,732 tonnes.
What does the law say?
According to Solid Waste Management Bye-law 18(1)(a)(ii), 2020, if a person has been issued notice for not cleaning his vacant plot, the civic agency has the right to enter the premises and clear the waste and recover from the person the expenditure incurred in having done so.
Section 285(2) of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, empowers the city corporations under GBA to clear waste, debris, or unmanaged garbage from vacant plots and recover the cost of removal directly from the property owner along with their property tax.
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