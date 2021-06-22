Clear vehicles parked on footpaths around police stations: Karnataka HC

The High Court of Karnataka has asked Bengaluru City Police to ensure no vehicles are parked on footpaths around police stations before penalising the public for parking on footpaths in the city.

The oral observation was made by a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj during the hearing of a PIL petition. The court asked the government to ensure criminal law is set in motion in footpath encroachment cases.

The Bench noted the observation that vehicles are parked on the footpath around police stations after the government submitted a compliance report on instructions issued to the police based on the earlier direction, to penalise such violators and clear footpaths.

The Chief Justice specified that two-wheelers were always seen parked on the footpath in front of the Ashok Nagar police station in the city while the PIL they were referring to had mentioned the same in front of Jayanagar police station.

Earlier in its order dated April 21, the HC had directed the state government, the police, and local municipal body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to take measures to ensure various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, the Karnataka Traffic Control Act (1960) and the Indian Penal Code are being complied with.