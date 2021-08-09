Class X results out in Karnataka, record 99.99% students clear the exam

A total of 8,71,443 students had appeared for the examination which was conducted following strict Covid protocol. (Representational)

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) Monday declared the SSLC or Class X results with a record pass percentage of 99.99 per cent.

A total of 8,71,443 students had appeared for the examination which was conducted following strict Covid protocol. With a pass percentage of 100, boys have fared slightly better than the girls at 99.99 per cent. The results were announced by the newly appointed Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh.

The Minister said 157 students have secured 625/625 marks in the SSLC examination. As many as 1,28,931 students secured A+ grade while 2,50,317 secured A grade.

Subject-wise, 1,796 students have secured 100 per cent marks in mathematics, 910 scored 100 per cent in science and 4,171 students got a perfect score in social science.

“All students who took the exams have passed. One female student has not been promoted as she took an exam in the wrong centre,” the Minister said.

Last year, a total of 5,82,316 students had cleared the SSLC examination with a pass percentage of 71.8 per cent. In 2020, six students had scored 625/625.

Government schools, aided schools and unaided schools have achieved a 100 percent pass percentage this year. A total of 1,550 schools had scored 100 per cent pass percentage in last year, which included 501 government schools, 139 aided, 910 unaided.

This year, the state government had decided to conduct the SSLC examinations offline following strict Covid-19 precautions. The examinations were held on July 19 and 22 — core subjects on one day and languages on the other. It was also conducted in the multiple choice questions (MCQ) format for the first time.

Meanwhile, the Education Minister also announced that schools will reopen for classes IX to XII with precautionary measures from August 23.