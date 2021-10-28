Class hours in Karnataka colleges to be revised, 15 mins every hour for internal assessment

Days after the Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) revised the assessment pattern to bring it in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP-2020), the Higher Education Department has decided to dedicate 15 minutes from each hour of regular teaching at colleges in the state towards internal assessment purposes.

Explaining the revision, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwathnarayan said the same was part of several measures taken by the state government to upgrade the quality of higher education offered across colleges. “During regular classes, which are one-hour-long, 45 minutes will now be spent for teaching while the remaining 15 minutes will be dedicated for internal assessment,” he said.

Ashwathnarayan added that the internal assessment share against end-term exam scores for all subjects across disciplines for undergraduate courses will be revised to a 50:50 ratio. “In engineering, marks for Internal assessment have been increased to 50 marks in each subject and the same will be introduced for other degree courses also,’ he said. The KSHEC had, earlier this month, revised the same from 30:70 to 40:60.

Further, the minister informed of a recent agreement the state government has signed with Bengaluru-based Edtech firm Unacademy to facilitate students prepare better for national-level competitive examinations. “Their training would be given in our colleges free of cost,” he said.

Ashwathnarayan also inaugurated NEP-2020 supplementary programmes charted out by Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University and Bellary Institute of Technology & Management in association with Bharatiya Shikshana Mandala (Ballari North Division) on Thursday.