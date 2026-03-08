Class 9 boy killed as classmate goes on rampage with iron rod at international school in Ballari

The student allegedly pulled an iron rod from a bed frame and attacked his sleeping peers at the Ballari school hostel.

A 15-year-old student went on a rampage at an international residential school in Karnataka’s Ballari, allegedly killing one classmate and injuring eight others on Saturday night, police said.

Ballari Superintendent of Police Suman D Pennekar said nine students aged 12-15 were in the hostel of Gurukul International Residential School at the time of the incident.

“The assault occurred around 10 pm, when students had retired to their dormitory after dinner. The student allegedly pulled an iron rod from a bed frame and attacked his sleeping peers, triggering chaos inside the hostel. A Class 9 student died from severe injuries sustained in the attack. Among the injured, one student is in critical condition while others are out of danger. The warden was also injured in the incident,” a police officer said.