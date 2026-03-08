Class 9 boy killed as classmate goes on rampage with iron rod at international school in Ballari

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 15-year-old student went on a rampage at an international residential school in Karnataka’s Ballari, allegedly killing one classmate and injuring eight others on Saturday night, police said.
Ballari Superintendent of Police Suman D Pennekar said nine students aged 12-15 were in the hostel of Gurukul International Residential School at the time of the incident.
“The assault occurred around 10 pm, when students had retired to their dormitory after dinner. The student allegedly pulled an iron rod from a bed frame and attacked his sleeping peers, triggering chaos inside the hostel. A Class 9 student died from severe injuries sustained in the attack. Among the injured, one student is in critical condition while others are out of danger. The warden was also injured in the incident,” a police officer said.
The police registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 103 (1) (murder), 109 (attempt to murder), 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means), 118 (2) (Voluntarily causes grievous hurt by any means), and 125 (reckless or negligent acts that endanger human life or the safety of others) against the student and the school management.
Suman D Pennekar said the police launched a manhunt to nab the boy, who fled after the incident.
“I visited and inspected the residential school, and it was found that there were CCTV cameras, but they were not functioning. We are also verifying whether the school authorities had approvals and permissions to run both the school and the hostel,” she added.
The father of the deceased student told the media that he suspected that the assailant was under the influence of narcotic substance, adding that he would not otherwise have hit so many students and even the hostel warden.
“He also hit the security guard while fleeing. My son was in the hostel for four years, and he called me on Thursday evening to talk about the fees,” he said.
