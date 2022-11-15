Class 10 girl pulled up in school for cheating ‘dies by suicide’ in Bengaluru

In the second such incident in two weeks in Bengaluru, a 16-year-old student allegedly died by suicide on Sunday after reportedly being pulled up at her school for cheating during a term exam, the police said. On Monday, the girl’s family staged a protest at the school with her body.

The Class 10 student was found dead at home, following which her father approached the Ramamurthy Nagar police in east Bengaluru and registered a case. The girl’s father has blamed the school for the death.

The student was allegedly reprimanded by a teacher at her school on November 10 after she was found referring to a chit during the examination. Her parents were also summoned to the school and informed about the incident.

Last week, a 16-year-old student in Bengaluru allegedly died by suicide after he was caught cheating during a class test. The victim, a student of Class 10, was sent out of the class after a teacher allegedly caught him cheating. The police said he was the only son of his parents. Sampigehalli police registered a case after the boy’s father alleged negligence on the part of the school.