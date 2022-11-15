scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Class 10 girl pulled up in school for cheating ‘dies by suicide’ in Bengaluru

Last week, a 16-year-old student in Bengaluru allegedly died by suicide after he was caught cheating during a class test.

The student was allegedly reprimanded by a teacher at her school on November 10 after she was found referring to a chit during the examination. (Representational)

In the second such incident in two weeks in Bengaluru, a 16-year-old student allegedly died by suicide on Sunday after reportedly being pulled up at her school for cheating during a term exam, the police said. On Monday, the girl’s family staged a protest at the school with her body.

The Class 10 student was found dead at home, following which her father approached the Ramamurthy Nagar police in east Bengaluru and registered a case. The girl’s father has blamed the school for the death.

The student was allegedly reprimanded by a teacher at her school on November 10 after she was found referring to a chit during the examination. Her parents were also summoned to the school and informed about the incident.

Last week, a 16-year-old student in Bengaluru allegedly died by suicide after he was caught cheating during a class test. The victim, a student of Class 10, was sent out of the class after a teacher allegedly caught him cheating. The police said he was the only son of his parents. Sampigehalli police registered a case after the boy’s father alleged negligence on the part of the school.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...Premium
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...Premium
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...
Delhi murder: Live-in partner Shraddha Walkar’s body in the fridge,...Premium
Delhi murder: Live-in partner Shraddha Walkar’s body in the fridge,...

More from Bangalore

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 05:59:20 pm
Next Story

Sanjay Leela Bhansali says Deepika Padukone was ‘taken aback’ by her role in Ram-Leela, reveals why he returned to ‘Devdas style of filmmaking’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement