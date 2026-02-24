Class 10 boy killed by minors outside Shivamogga govt school while intervening to save friend: Police

The incident took place around 8.30 pm when Sanketh tried to intervene to stop a gang of minors from attacking his classmate (Express)

Tension flared up in Karnataka’s Shivamogga after a 16-year-old student was allegedly murdered by a group of minors on Monday outside a government school while returning from a special class ahead of Class 10 board examinations.

The deceased has been identified as Sanketh, a Class 10 student of Government High School at Uragadooru in Shivamogga district.

According to Nikhil B, Superintendent of Police, some of those involved in the crime had earlier studied in the same school. “The incident took place around 8.30 pm when Sanketh tried to intervene to stop a gang of minors from attacking his classmate, Gireesh, after the classes got over. It is suspected that they had hit him in the boy’s private parts. Sanketh was shifted to the hospital, and the doctors declared him brought dead,” he added.