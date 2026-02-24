Class 10 boy killed by minors outside Shivamogga govt school while intervening to save friend: Police

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Tension flared up in Karnataka’s Shivamogga after a 16-year-old student was allegedly murdered by a group of minors on Monday outside a government school while returning from a special class ahead of Class 10 board examinations.
The deceased has been identified as Sanketh, a Class 10 student of Government High School at Uragadooru in Shivamogga district.
According to Nikhil B, Superintendent of Police, some of those involved in the crime had earlier studied in the same school. “The incident took place around 8.30 pm when Sanketh tried to intervene to stop a gang of minors from attacking his classmate, Gireesh, after the classes got over. It is suspected that they had hit him in the boy’s private parts. Sanketh was shifted to the hospital, and the doctors declared him brought dead,” he added.
The school was holding special mathematics classes for the 33 students who were appearing for the board examinations, said Shivaram, the school headmaster.
Though the police are yet to ascertain the motive, Nikhil said that, prima facie, the scuffle apparently broke out over some silly issue.
All the accused were detained based on Girish’s inputs, the police said.
Shivaram said that the issue came to light when one of the teachers was locking the door. “We had taken parents’ permission before conducting the classes. The incident took place outside the school premises. The local people and students said that the minors who assaulted were known to each other,” he said.
On Tuesday, tensions flared as the minors who were involved in the crime allegedly belonged to the Muslim community. Former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa and local BJP leaders staged a protest demanding justice for the family members of the deceased boy.
The locals allege that death is the fallout of rising substance abuse among school children. “The minors here consume drugs such as marijuana. If questioned, they attack even the teachers. We have complained to the police prior, but no action was taken,” a resident said.
Nikhil said that they would also look into the allegation of drug consumption among youngsters.
