CJP’s ‘human chain’ protest denied as Bengaluru police cite traffic concerns

The Bengaluru Police on Friday denied permission to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) to organise a peaceful human chain near Town Hall, citing concerns over traffic congestion and public inconvenience.

The group had planned a large-scale demonstration on May 24, 2026, to highlight issues affecting the common man, including corruption, rising prices and unemployment. According to police officials, permission for the event was rejected as Bengaluru is already grappling with severe traffic congestion and such a gathering could further disrupt movement in the area.

In a poster circulated online, the CJP appealed to Bengaluru residents to participate in the human chain protest. “All cockroaches and fans of the Cockroach Janata Party, join us to demonstrate our power and send out a message to the self-decepted administration,” the alleged poster read.