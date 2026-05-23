CJP’s ‘human chain’ protest denied as Bengaluru police cite traffic concerns

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The Bengaluru Police on Friday denied permission to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) to organise a peaceful human chain near Town Hall, citing concerns over traffic congestion and public inconvenience.
The group had planned a large-scale demonstration on May 24, 2026, to highlight issues affecting the common man, including corruption, rising prices and unemployment. According to police officials, permission for the event was rejected as Bengaluru is already grappling with severe traffic congestion and such a gathering could further disrupt movement in the area.
In a poster circulated online, the CJP appealed to Bengaluru residents to participate in the human chain protest. “All cockroaches and fans of the Cockroach Janata Party, join us to demonstrate our power and send out a message to the self-decepted administration,” the alleged poster read.
Soon after the poster surfaced, the Bengaluru City Police issued a clarification stating that no individual or organisation had obtained permission to conduct such a demonstration, nor had any request been submitted before the Greater Bengaluru Authority.
Police officials also pointed out that holding protests on public roads would violate a Karnataka High Court directive, which mandates that demonstrations and protests in Bengaluru be confined to Freedom Park.
This isn’t the first time the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has faced backlash from a political or government body. The viral online movement has already come under the scanner by the Centre, which reportedly asked X to block accounts linked to the group, describing it as a potential national security threat.
Authorities allegedly raised concerns over the CJP’s provocative satire, viral campaigns and growing influence among young social media users, while intelligence agencies began probing the people behind the anonymous handles. The controversy sparked a wider debate around free speech, online dissent and whether political satire critical of unemployment, inflation and governance is increasingly being treated as a security concern.
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