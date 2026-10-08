‘Error 404’, ‘Gyanesh, it’s done bro’ slogans at CJP’s Bengaluru EC stir

On Thursday Freedom Park in Bengaluru became Ground Zero for the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and actor Prakash Raj among high-profile figures in attendance.
Reporting from the park, The Indian Express’ Atiya Firdos said hundreds had gathered – mirroring Congress-led INDIA bloc protests that brought central Delhi to near-standstill Tuesday and Wednesday. A third round of protests is due this evening.
The common demand – Gyanesh Kumar must resign as head of the Election Commission – the body tasked with holding free-and-fair federal and state polls.
The Chief Election Commissioner has come under fire after the Express reported last month that the other two commissioners – Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi – had objected repeatedly to aspects of the voter re-verification drive, i.e., the Special Intensive Revision.
The objections included red flags over ‘illegal’ changes to Form 6 and centralisation of control of ECINET, the voter rolls database. The Election Commission later rolled back the changes to Form 6 and announced special drives to re-enlist ‘left out’ voters.
Similar to the CJP’s protest in Mumbai earlier this week, the Bengaluru gathering has brought people together, with even working professionals turning up despite it being a weekday.
Protesters said they wanted to express support for the CJP.
That sentiment was evident in the vociferous chanting of slogans – ‘vote chor, gaddi chhod‘, ‘Gyanesh, it’s done bro’, and ‘Error 404’ were among the more popular.
Some protesters also raised slogans like ‘dictatorship will not be tolerated’, ‘vote theft’, and ‘Gyanesh Kumar gaddi, leave your chair’. Posters featuring freedom fighters Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose also made an appearance.
There were also calls for a formal investigation into alleged SIR irregularities.
For example, Social Democratic Party of India member Shakil Basha claimed to have worked with poll officials during the SIR and alleged he saw instances where the names of Muslim and Dalit voters were deleted from voter lists.
Mujibur Rehman, a Bengaluru-based software engineer, told news agency PTI: “It is our democratic right. We have been robbed of our right to vote. We have to be together to save democracy, because I have lost my own vote.”
He alleged his name had been deleted after a Form-7 request – seeking deletion of a voter’s name – was made without his knowledge.
Over in the national capital, the Congress-led INDIA opposition bloc will protest – possibly at Rajghat, Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial – for a third consecutive day.
On Wednesday night, as he was being detained for a second time in 12 hours, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi vowed to continue the agitation till Kumar resigns.
“We are not going to stop protesting till Gyanesh Kumar resigns… this is a fight to protect the most sacred thing in this country. There is nothing that Modi or Shah can do that will stop us.”
On Thursday morning the INDIA bloc signalled a third round – this time at Rajghat – and that prompted an immediate response from Delhi Police.
The cops ordered a ban on large gatherings in the area.
Meanwhile, Gyanesh Kumar could also face ghosts from the past after the Congress’ Kerala government directed the Vigilance Bureau to re-open a 2006 bribery allegation case against him.
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