‘Error 404’, ‘Gyanesh, it’s done bro’ slogans at CJP’s Bengaluru EC stir

Influencer and activist Dhruv Rathee, second left, Indian actor Prakash Raj, fourth left, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke, fifth left and other supporters join hands during a protest demanding the resignation of the country's election chief Gyanesh Kumar, in Bengaluru. (Source: AP)

On Thursday Freedom Park in Bengaluru became Ground Zero for the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and actor Prakash Raj among high-profile figures in attendance.

Reporting from the park, The Indian Express’ Atiya Firdos said hundreds had gathered – mirroring Congress-led INDIA bloc protests that brought central Delhi to near-standstill Tuesday and Wednesday. A third round of protests is due this evening.

The common demand – Gyanesh Kumar must resign as head of the Election Commission – the body tasked with holding free-and-fair federal and state polls.

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The Chief Election Commissioner has come under fire after the Express reported last month that the other two commissioners – Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi – had objected repeatedly to aspects of the voter re-verification drive, i.e., the Special Intensive Revision.