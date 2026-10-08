‘Error 404’, ‘Gyanesh, it’s done bro’ slogans at CJP’s Bengaluru EC stir

The common demand - Gyanesh Kumar must resign as head of the Election Commission - the body tasked with holding free-and-fair federal and state polls.

Written by: Atiya Firdos
4 min readBengaluruUpdated: Oct 8, 2026 03:28 PM IST
CJP Bengaluru Freedom Park protest: Influencer Dhruv Rathee, actor-activist Prakash Raj join CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, to demand Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resign.Influencer and activist Dhruv Rathee, second left, Indian actor Prakash Raj, fourth left, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke, fifth left and other supporters join hands during a protest demanding the resignation of the country's election chief Gyanesh Kumar, in Bengaluru. (Source: AP)
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On Thursday Freedom Park in Bengaluru became Ground Zero for the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and actor Prakash Raj among high-profile figures in attendance.

Reporting from the park, The Indian Express’ Atiya Firdos said hundreds had  gathered – mirroring Congress-led INDIA bloc protests that brought central Delhi to near-standstill Tuesday and Wednesday. A third round of protests is due this evening.

The common demand – Gyanesh Kumar must resign as head of the Election Commission – the body tasked with holding free-and-fair federal and state polls.

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The Chief Election Commissioner has come under fire after the Express reported last month that the other two commissioners – Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi – had objected repeatedly to aspects of the voter re-verification drive, i.e., the Special Intensive Revision.

Ashutosh Ranka speaking with Bengaluru crowd at Freedom Park on Thursday. CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka at Freedom Park on Thursday. (Express Photo by Atiya Firdos)

The objections included red flags over ‘illegal’ changes to Form 6 and centralisation of control of ECINET, the voter rolls database. The Election Commission later rolled back the changes to Form 6 and announced special drives to re-enlist ‘left out’ voters.

Must Read | liveCJP Bengaluru Protest Live Updates: CEC Gyanesh Kumar acting at behest of Modi and Shah, alleges actor Prakash Raj

At Bengaluru CJP protest

Similar to the CJP’s protest in Mumbai earlier this week, the Bengaluru gathering has brought people together, with even working professionals turning up despite it being a weekday.

Protesters said they wanted to express support for the CJP.

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That sentiment was evident in the vociferous chanting of slogans – ‘vote chor, gaddi chhod‘, ‘Gyanesh, it’s done bro’, and ‘Error 404’ were among the more popular.

Some protesters also raised slogans like ‘dictatorship will not be tolerated’, ‘vote theft’, and ‘Gyanesh Kumar gaddi, leave your chair’. Posters featuring freedom fighters Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose also made an appearance.

Actor-activist Prakash Raj at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park. (Express Photo by Atiya Firdos) Actor-activist Prakash Raj at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park. (Express Photo by Atiya Firdos)

There were also calls for a formal investigation into alleged SIR irregularities.

For example, Social Democratic Party of India member Shakil Basha claimed to have worked with poll officials during the SIR and alleged he saw instances where the names of Muslim and Dalit voters were deleted from voter lists.

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Mujibur Rehman, a Bengaluru-based software engineer, told news agency PTI: “It is our democratic right. We have been robbed of our right to vote. We have to be together to save democracy, because I have lost my own vote.”

He alleged his name had been deleted after a Form-7 request – seeking deletion of a voter’s name – was made without his knowledge.

Hundreds of protesters demonstrating against the SIR of electoral rolls in Bengaluru. Hundreds of protesters demonstrating against the SIR in Bengaluru. (Express Photo by Atiya Firdos)

‘Gyanesh Kumar, resign’ protests in Delhi

Over in the national capital, the Congress-led INDIA opposition bloc will protest – possibly at Rajghat, Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial – for a third consecutive day.

On Wednesday night, as he was being detained for a second time in 12 hours, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi vowed to continue the agitation till Kumar resigns.

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Two days of INDIA bloc protests against the CEC, side by side
The demand: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the revision of voter lists.
Day 1, Tuesday
6 October
Day 2, Wednesday
7 October
Where
Tuesday
Parliament to the EC office, then Akashvani Bhavan
Wednesday
Sagar Ratna lunch, then towards Jantar Mantar
Build-up
Tuesday
Roughly 200 MPs gather at Parliament. The march to the EC office begins before noon.
Wednesday
Kharge hosts INDIA bloc MPs for lunch. Rahul Gandhi says roughly 300 MPs will gather. The SP is absent.
Action
Tuesday
Police barricades stop the march. Rahul Gandhi climbs them, and Akhilesh Yadav is among those detained.
Then the Gandhis enter Akashvani Bhavan. When police lock the back gate, they sit down.
Wednesday
Police stop the buses near Windsor Place, 900 m from Jantar Mantar. Workers swarm the roads.
Rahul Gandhi is bundled into a bus. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lies on the road clutching the Constitution.
Wind-down
Tuesday
After nearly nine hours under a tree, the Gandhis are detained and later released.
They face a police case. Sources say some allies felt the Gandhis ‘stole the show’.
Wednesday
The Gandhis are detained for a second time in two days, and Rahul is taken to a police station and released.
“We are not going to stop protesting till Gyanesh Kumar resigns.”
Next, Thursday: Mamata Banerjee is set to join. MPs are invited to lunch at Moets, Connaught Place, at 1.45 pm.

“We are not going to stop protesting till Gyanesh Kumar resigns… this is a fight to protect the most sacred thing in this country. There is nothing that Modi or  Shah can do that will stop us.”

On Thursday morning the INDIA bloc signalled a third round – this time at Rajghat – and that prompted an immediate response from Delhi Police.

The cops ordered a ban on large gatherings in the area.

Meanwhile, Gyanesh Kumar could also face ghosts from the past after the Congress’ Kerala government directed the Vigilance Bureau to re-open a 2006 bribery allegation case against him.

 
◆ Opposition's CEC Protest ◆
What happened on Day 2? ‘Won’t stop till Gyanesh Kumar quits', Rahul Gandhi said after cops detain him twice in 2 daysOpposition MPs were travelling to Jantar Mantar in buses - after lunch at a restaurant on Janpath - on Day 2 of an intense escalation in anti-CEC protests.Read the full story →
And on Day 1? INDIA bloc's anti-CEC march was over. Then, Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi did this Congress leaders credited the Gandhi siblings with 'out-of-the-box' thinking to derail the police plan to end the protest.Read the full story →
But some INDIA allies were not happy with Gandhis’ ‘impromptu’ protestSources said some Congress allies - including the Samajwadi Party - felt what was a joint protest by the opposition had become the 'Rahul Gandhi show'.Read the full story →
Gyanesh Kumar’s security increased as INDIA bloc protestsThe Chief Election Commissioner already enjoys Z-plus security cover, but now. more police personnel have been deployed outside his home.Read the full story →
Why the protests? 14 times in 10 months, two Election Commissioners objected - on record - to decisions taken by CEC Kumar From keeping them in the dark to adding new voters, deleting names, ECs Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi flagged "unauthorised, illegal" moves.Read the full story →
 

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