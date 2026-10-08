CJP Bengaluru Protest Live Updates: Dhruv Rathee, Prakash Raj join CJP for ‘SIR tribunal’, ‘chappal’ protest

Dhruv Rathee uploaded a video on his 'X' account confirming his participation in the programme and said the fight was to save democracy. (Source: X/ PTI)

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and actor-activist Prakash Raj have joined Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convener Ashutosh Ranka in Bengaluru for a “People’s Tribunal” protest on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The event will be held at Freedom Park in Bengaluru at 4 PM.

Chappal protest: The tribunal will be followed by a chappal (sandals) protest, which Ranka said would be held in solidarity with women. Prakash Raj, who appealed to citizens to join the protest, said the event was part of a fight to “save our democracy”.

Story continues below this ad CJP to ‘hear’ claims of voter deletions: People from across Karnataka who claim to have been affected by the SIR are expected to attend the ‘tribunal’. CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka said the group would interact with Kannadigas who had their names wrongly removed from the electoral rolls. Last night, Dhruv Rathee also confirmed his participation in the protest and said the fight is to save democracy in a video posted on X. Live Updates Oct 8, 2026 11:24 AM IST Karnataka Congress holds ‘Black Day’ protests over detention of Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi during Delhi protest The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is holding protests across the state today as part of the Congress’ nationwide call to observe a “Black Day” over the detention of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Opposition leaders during a protest in Delhi. The main protest will be held at the KPCC office on Queen’s Road in Bengaluru from 10.30 am, with similar protests planned at district and block/mandal levels. The party has demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and accused the government of undermining electoral integrity over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. LIVE: ಭಾರತ ಪ್ರಜಾಪ್ರಭುತ್ವದ 'ಕರಾಳ ದಿನ' ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ, ಕೆಪಿಸಿಸಿ ಕಚೇರಿ. https://t.co/J1taYtymZB — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) October 8, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Oct 8, 2026 11:20 AM IST Security tightened at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park Visuals of security tightened at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park with barricades put up ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Police personnel have been deployed at the venue as preparations are underway for the protest, which is scheduled to be held at 4 pm today. VIDEO | Karnataka: Security heightened, barricades put up at Freedom park in Bengaluru ahead of the proposed CJP protest. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/NWOmmYTIfE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Oct 8, 2026 11:14 AM IST The suprise CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke’s “surprise” for the Bengaluru protest turned out to be YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and actor-activist Prakash Raj, who joined Dipke and co-convener Ashutosh Ranka for the “People’s Tribunal” on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The event will be held at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park at 4 pm. Rathee also announced that the group will hold another protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on October 10. Gyanesh, it’s done bro Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/XHaTlRizXS — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) October 7, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

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