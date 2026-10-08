CJP Bengaluru Protest Live Updates: Dhruv Rathee, Prakash Raj join CJP for ‘SIR tribunal’, ‘chappal’ protest

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is holding protests across the state today as part of the Congress’ nationwide call to observe a “Black Day” over the detention of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Opposition leaders during a protest in Delhi. The main protest will be held at the KPCC office on Queen’s Road in Bengaluru from 10.30 am, with similar protests planned at district and block/mandal levels. The party has demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and accused the government of undermining electoral integrity over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
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LIVE: ಭಾರತ ಪ್ರಜಾಪ್ರಭುತ್ವದ 'ಕರಾಳ ದಿನ' ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ, ಕೆಪಿಸಿಸಿ ಕಚೇರಿ. https://t.co/J1taYtymZB— Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) October 8, 2026