‘Defend justice, shun breezy shortcuts’: CJI Surya Kant urges law graduates of NLSIU

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday said that the legal profession demands not only the mastery of statutes and precedent but also the courage to defend what is just, and the humility to listen to voices that are often unheard.

He was addressing a gathering of graduating law students, judges, faculty, and other dignitaries, including Karnataka Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, on the occasion of the 34th convocation event at the National Law School of India University in Bengaluru.

He urged the new graduates to build intellectual independence and fairness by “hearing before judging, distinguishing a person from a position and disagreeing without denying another person’s dignity.”