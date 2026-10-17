‘Defend justice, shun breezy shortcuts’: CJI Surya Kant urges law graduates of NLSIU

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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday said that the legal profession demands not only the mastery of statutes and precedent but also the courage to defend what is just, and the humility to listen to voices that are often unheard.
He was addressing a gathering of graduating law students, judges, faculty, and other dignitaries, including Karnataka Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, on the occasion of the 34th convocation event at the National Law School of India University in Bengaluru.
He urged the new graduates to build intellectual independence and fairness by “hearing before judging, distinguishing a person from a position and disagreeing without denying another person’s dignity.”
The Chief Justice also advised students to pursue honesty relentlessly and avoid shortcuts. He urged, “When compromise tempts, when expediency entices, and when others take breezy shortcuts….you must let the wisdom imparted here (at NLSIU) be your compass and stay true to the values you have imbibed in this eminent institution.”
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant also expressed his condolences over the passing of LLB graduate Urvashi Krishnatra, who would have received her degree alongside her peers at the ceremony. Offering his sympathies, CJI Kant shared his hope that the cherished memories of her would bring solace and strength to her grieving family and friends.
Expressing his admiration for the parents of students as well as the faculty of NLSIU, the CJI concluded his remarks by wishing the students success and noting that they were not just law practitioners but “heralds of hope”.
Other speakers at the event included Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the Law Minister, and prominent theatre personality and actress Arundhati Nag, who was chief guest at the event.
The chief minister expressed his intention to “set up a dedicated institute to train law graduates for judicial services, with continuing education for young lawyers.”
Space crunch at Karnataka High Court
He also highlighted the issue of space crunch faced at the Karnataka High Court, which currently operates out of the British-era Attara Kacheri complex. He said, “We have decided to have a new campus of 15 acres on the Race Course premises. Within the next Cabinet, we will make a decision.” He also expressed hope that Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru would be able to see the start of this before the end of his tenure.
As previously reported by The Indian Express, the convocation took place following an earlier postponement. The ceremony, originally scheduled for September 12, was called off due to “unavoidable circumstances” after a section of the student body raised objections to the presence of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra.
Apart from the 1,390 students completing their online programmes, 330 law students at NLSIU received their degrees at the convocation, including six from the PhD programme. Notably, out of 50 gold medals awarded in various categories, 15 of them were bagged by a single student, Manhar Bansal, who was selected last year for the Rhodes Scholarship for 2026.