‘Only police were provoked’: Civil rights group slams Bengaluru FIR over Umar Khalid posters

The People’s Union for Civil Liberties–Karnataka (PUCL-K) Tuesday condemned the FIR registered by the Bengaluru police against an unidentified woman over posters carrying slogans in support of jailed activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. The civil liberties group termed the police action “ill-judged,” “unconstitutional,” and a direct violation of free speech.

Addressing the matter on Wednesday, a senior Bengaluru police officer said the investigation was underway. “We will investigate the matter and take action as per the law.”

The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint by Sub Inspector Sulochana, who was on security duty during a demonstration at Freedom Park on July 24. Around 1,000 to 1,500 students and youths had gathered at the venue to protest an alleged police lathicharge on students in Delhi and to demand the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.