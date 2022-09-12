Bengaluru: Civic body starts removing encroachments from lake beds and SWDs in Mahadevapura

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Monday began a demolition drive in Mahadevapura as part of its efforts to remove encroachments from storm water drains (SWDs) and lake beds.

The BBMP has identified a total of 15 buildings including IT parks in Mahadevapura constituency that have encroached upon SWDs.

Some of the encroachers include Bagamane tech park, Purva paradise, Wipro, Eco-space, Gopalan International School, Divya School, Columbia Asia Hospital, New Horizon College, Epyslon and DivyaShree, Prestige, Nalapad, Salapuria and Adarsha.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, BBMP chief engineer (Mahadevapura zone) Basavaraj Kabade said: “We currently have our eyes on three residential buildings and compound walls which have encroached on the drain alignment between Chinnappanahalli Lake and Munnekolala Lake, a distance of about 500 metres. A part of a private school will be demolished to make a safe passage for rainwater to flow.” He added that more than 24 buildings in Mahadevapura will also face demolition after a thorough survey is completed.

BBMP clearing storm water drain encroachments in Mahadevapura constituency on Monday. (Express photo) BBMP clearing storm water drain encroachments in Mahadevapura constituency on Monday. (Express photo)

Clement Jayakumar, chairman of Mahadevapura Task Force-Jal Shakti, a volunteer group, said the demolition drive is actually a part of the clearance ordered after the May 2022 flooding in the area. However, the rain last week has only strengthened the case to identify flood-prone areas, he added.

“The preparation to demolish is not something that sprung up all of a sudden. Encroachers were sent notice a few months ago and the demolition is now underway with police protection. Places like AECS Layout, Vinayaka Layout, and areas surrounding Chinnappanahalli and Munnekolala lakes will be relieved from flooding, once the encroachments are removed and debris are cleared…” said Jayakumar. He also added that the demolition and restoration work will take place for at least the next two-three months.

Addressing the media, BBMP commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said: “We have given a detailed instruction to the respective zones to clear the encroachments on lake beds and SWDs. Since the encroached lake beds belong to the revenue department, we are conducting a thorough survey, after which the tahsildar will issue notices to the encroachers and we will take action. All zonal commissioners have been directed to clear the encroachments as per the survey already conducted with the help of the revenue department. Notices have been served to encroachers in all zones and wherever notices have not been served we will… issue them.”

Some of the encroachers include Bagamane tech park, Purva paradise, Wipro, Eco-space, Gopalan International School, Divya School, Columbia Asia Hospital, New Horizon College, Epyslon and DivyaShree, Prestige, Nalapad, Salapuria and Adarsha. (Express photo) Some of the encroachers include Bagamane tech park, Purva paradise, Wipro, Eco-space, Gopalan International School, Divya School, Columbia Asia Hospital, New Horizon College, Epyslon and DivyaShree, Prestige, Nalapad, Salapuria and Adarsha. (Express photo)

Responding to queries of media persons in Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru Monday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said there was no question of any disparity in the removal of encroachments.

He said eviction notices have been served on those who have built structures or houses on rajakaluves (SWDs), causing hindrances in the flow of water.

The chief minister said the recent floods had affected not only IT/BT companies and their workers but also the common people.

Replying to a question, Bommai said the courts will be apprised of the situation. “This time, the encroachments will be removed on a big scale,” he added.