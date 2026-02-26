‘City legislators to meet soon to prevent Bengaluru from turning into gas chamber like Delhi’: Karnataka Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre

Amid concerns over declining air quality in Bengaluru, Karnataka Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre said Thursday that a meeting with all MLAs from Bengaluru will be convened to address the issue.

It will discuss strategies to ensure that Bengaluru does not turn into another “gas chamber” like the national capital, the minister said.

Khandre held preliminary discussions with senior officials Thursday based on a request by Rajajinagar MLA Suresh Kumar. Noting that there was an increase in air, water, and noise pollution in Bengaluru, the minister said that controlling it would require cooperation from all representatives, cutting across party lines.

In the meeting, Kumar pointed out that dust from various sources, including city roads, was worsening air quality in the city. “This is leading to respiratory problems among children. Doctors are even advising families to move to the outskirts of Bengaluru,” he told the meeting. The BJP legislator urged authorities to take immediate action to safeguard air quality.